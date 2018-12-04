Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who recently got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Place are hosting their first wedding reception post marriage in Delhi today. The couple got married in two different styles — Christian and Hindu style — on December 1 and 2 respectively. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding was one of the most awaited marriages of the entertainment industry after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Itlay wedding. The big night by Priyanka and Nick Jonas for their friends and family members will be hosted in Taj Palace.
The newly-wed couple landed in New Delhi on Monday evening. While fans and friends still wait for official photos of the wedding, several pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced online and gone viral on social media. In one of the photos, Priyanka and Nick Jonas are posing for the camera where the bride is wearing a green saree while Nick is sporting in Khakhee coloured casuals. Reports say that Nickyankas Jodhpur wedding bash for nothing less than a royal event, which was attended by Bollywood big names and also from the business fraternity including the Ambanis. Ahead of today’s mega reception, take a look at the Nickyanka’s invitation card which has gone viral on social media.
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Delhi reception LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding reception in Delhi
Take a look at this Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photo which doesn't need any explanation as it clearly defines two souls made for each other. The two are all set to host their first wedding reception in Delhi.
View this post on Instagram
❤❤ gorgeous!!!! Via @nickjonas - Happiest day of my life. @priyankachopra #NickyankaWedding . . . #MrAndMrsJonas #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaNickEngagement #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who is undergoing cancer treatment in New York and has just returned to Mumbai for a break is also expected to attend the event. The Delhi reception will commence at around 8 pm tonight.
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Delhi reception: Dwayne Johnson expected to attend the function
Apart from Ranbir and Alia who are expected to attend the event, another Hollywood start who might rock the function with his presence is Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The actor has worked with both Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch, which was Desi girl's Hollywood debut while with Nick Jonas, both the celebs collaborated in Jumanji.
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Delhi reception
The Delhi reception is set to take place at Taj Palace Durbar Hall which can accommodate a gathering up to 1000 people. The function is expected to begin at 8 pm. Take a look at another photo of the NickYanka from their marriage.
View this post on Instagram
@priyankachopra & @nickjonas in Delhi #NickyankaWedding . . . #MrAndMrsJonas #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaNickEngagement #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Delhi reception
Take a look at the invitation card of Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Delhi reception which the power couple is hosting tonight at Taj Palace. According to Bollywood insiders, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to attend the function.
View this post on Instagram
😍😍😍😍 Yass 8 PM 💖💖 #NickyankaReception . . . Via @mayhammy #MrAndMrsJonas #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaNickEngagement #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds