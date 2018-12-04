Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who recently got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Place are hosting their first wedding reception post marriage in Delhi today. The couple got married in two different styles — Christian and Hindu — on December 1 and 2 respectively.

The newly-wed couple landed in New Delhi on Monday evening. While fans and friends still wait for official photos of the wedding, several pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced online and gone viral on social media. In one of the photos, Priyanka and Nick Jonas are posing for the camera where the bride is wearing a green saree while Nick is sporting in Khakhee coloured casuals. Reports say that Nickyankas Jodhpur wedding bash for nothing less than a royal event, which was attended by Bollywood big names and also from the business fraternity including the Ambanis. Ahead of today’s mega reception, take a look at the Nickyanka’s invitation card which has gone viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Delhi reception LIVE updates:

