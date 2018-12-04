Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Delhi wedding reception photos: The first wedding reception of newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is underway and fans don't need to wait for their first look as it is already out. The couple is continuing to look adorable together and it is just too hard to stop smiling and blushing over their pictures. The duo got married in the presence of their family and close friends in Jodhpur.

The first wedding reception of newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is underway and fans don’t need to wait for their first look as it is already out. The couple is continuing to look adorable together and it is just too hard to stop smiling and blushing over their pictures. The duo got married in the presence of their family and close friends in Jodhpur. On December 1, the couple exchanged vows in a Christian style wedding while on the next day, the Nickyanka tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding. Now, the couple is busy celebrating their wedding reception and it is the new thing making headlines in the town.

The couple has chosen Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi and looking at the pictures that have recently surfaced on Instagram, the couple looks just adorable together. The bride was seen donning a Falguni Shane Peacock Lehenga Choli with a diamond neckpiece and pair of danglers. On the other hand, Nick was looking smart in a velvet blue tux and trousers. Here’s take a look at Nickyanka’s wedding reception photos that are just way too dreamy.

Aren’t these just breathtakingly beautiful? Earlier in the day, Priyanka and Nick also shared the photos from their extravaganza wedding in Jodhpur. The pictures proved that the couple had indeed a fairy-tale wedding. Here is an assortment of pictures from Priyanka and Nick’s wedding. Take a look:

