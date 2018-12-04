Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Delhi wedding reception photos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in Delhi. The grand celebrations took place in New Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel and PM Modi was seen extending his best wishes to the couple. PM Modi was joined by the families of Nick and Priyanka and was seen greeting the families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception in Delhi. The grand celebrations took place in New Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel and PM Modi was seen extending his best wishes to the couple. PM Modi was joined by the families of Nick and Priyanka and was seen greeting the families. Priyanka and Nick got married in a Hindu and Christian style married in Jaipur on December 1 and December 2. Also, it was the first wedding reception that has been hosted by the couple.

The couple was also seen posing to the paparazzi before entering the venue. Priyanka was looking gorgeous donning a Falguni Shane Peacock Lehenga Choli paired with a diamond neckpiece and pair of danglers. On the other hand, Nick was looking dapper in a velvet blue tux and trousers. The couple has given some really adorable moments to the shutterbugs to catch in their cameras. Here’s take a look at the pictures and videos that have taken over almost all of the social media platforms:

Earlier in the day, Priyanka and Nick also shared the photos from their extravaganza wedding in Jodhpur. The pictures proved that the couple had indeed a fairy-tale wedding.

