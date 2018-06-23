After trying to keep their visit to India a bit secret, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Friday night. The couple was snapped walking hand-in-hand during a dinner date. There are also rumours that the singer also met Chopra's mother. Nick Jonas also posted a beautiful video of Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram account.

Well, there is something going on between actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, and if you are still not convinced with the rumours then you should better get yourself ready for another celebrity love affair. Reports said that the alleged couple, who wants to keep their relationship a secret, landed on Mumbai airport on June 21. While the couple tried to hide the love behind a black coat and sun shades, the shutterbugs did not lose a chance to click the couple together, confirming Jonas and Chopra have flown to India together.

Somehow, the rumoured couple maintained to keep a hush-hush arrival in India, however, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand during a dinner date in Mumbai on Friday. And if you are still not convinced with Priyanka and Nick being a couple, then you need to check out the recent Instagram post of Nick Jonas. The Closer singer posted a beautiful video featuring Chopra in his Instagram story with a lovely caption “Her”.

Some other videos and pictures that surfaced on celebrity photographer Manav Manglani’s official Instagram account confirmed that Jonas also met Priyanka’s mom and brother during the dinner date. And not to forget the fact, Jonas and Priyanka were slaying with their classy looks.

The rumours that Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra is dating singer Nick Jonas first sparked at the 2017 MET Gala, where the couple walked the red carpet together. Also, you cannot ignore the Instagram flirting and cuddling up on a boat while celebrating Memorial Day weekend.

Jonas’ visit to India came a few days after Chopra attended his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in Atlantic City. The actor then also met Nick’s family, including his brothers Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

