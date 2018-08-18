Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement ceremony: The first glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas roka-engagement ceremony is out. The star couple looks just adorable in yellow-white combination attire. While the engagement ceremony is taking place today, there are details about when the couple will exchange wedding vows. Reports say that the marriage might take place in October this year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement ceremony: Entertainment industry star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement ceremony is all set to place at Priyanka’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday (August 18). From fans to relatives of the star couple, all are extremely excited to get the sneak-peak into the Roka ceremony of the Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. While the entire industry awaits the ceremony to take place, the first glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas roka-engagement ceremony is out. Take a look at this picture, where the star couple looks adorable!

While Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas engagement ceremony is underway is underway at Priyanka’s residence in Mumbai, fans and well-wishers are all for the praise for the star couple. Recently, a photo of Priyanka Chopra had got viral where she was clicked wearing a diamond ring in the ring finger. From twitterarti, to B-town celebs, speculations went viral whether the ring was the engagement ring or not. However, neither Priyanka nor Nick Jonas reacted to the news, but it all another moment for the couple’s fan to cheer.

The roka-engagement ceremony is taking place in the presence of both the families in Mumbai. Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is also present at the ceremony taking place at Priyanka’s house.

