It is no more a secret that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a couple. The couple has finally confirmed that they have been dating each other and are soon expected to get married. Earlier in the day, the photos of their Roka ceremony have been doing the rounds on the Internet. Meanwhile, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has this precious advice for her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law.

Madhu Chopra said that if they (media) becomes serious about their relationship they will also get serious about the marriage

Finally, it is confirmed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are official a couple now. With a Roka ceremony that took place on Saturday morning, the Bollywood actor and American singer Nick made have made their relationship public. While Nick called PeeCee ‘future Mrs Jonas’, Priyanka also made it clear with her Instagram post that is now ‘taken..with all her heart and soul’.

Earlier in the morning, the photos from Nick and Priyanka’s Roka ceremony were doing the rounds over the Internet and have taken the Internet by storm. While the entire ceremony was a private affair, a few Bollywood celebrities were seen being a part of the Priyanka and Nick’s D-day.

A few days back, Nick visited India to meet Priyanka’s mother and family. And on Friday, he visited the country again but this time he came with his parents to make them a part of his journey of love with Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, who has been maintaining her silence over the incident, recently shared her idea of a perfect relationship. In a recent interview, Madhu Chopra said that a couple should celebrate each day together like Valentine’s day.

She added that its the responsibility of a husband that he should take his wife’s health and happiness. She also said that instead of fighting and arguing over things, the couple should give each other a chance to put their perspective and point of views on the table.

So, in a way, it is the best advice Madhu Chopra can offer to her daughter and Nick Jonas, who are soon expected to tie the knots. Meanwhile, many congratulations to the happy couple and hope that soon they will announce their wedding too.

