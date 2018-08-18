Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas are all set to host their engagement party at PeeCee's Mumbai residence on Saturday. According to reports, Priyanka will be wearing a gown at the evening party. The duo will make an official annoucement about their relationship status on August 18.

Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas are all set to host their engagement party at PeeCee’s Mumbai residence on Saturday. At 10:00 am, a roka ceremony will take place at Priyanka’s bungalow. According to various entertainment portals, the couple would be wearing traditional attire for the roka and the puja, which will take place after roka ceremony. The young American singer flew to India along with his family on Thursday night. A day before their engagement party, the lovebirds were spotted at JW Marriot in Mumbai on Friday night. The couple is expected to get married on Nick Jonas’s 26th birthday, on the 16th day of September.

A lunch has been planned after the roka ceremony. Reports say that there would be a special menu for the lunch as the event will be a star-studded affair. Nick Jonas loves Indian food, particularly Punjabi cuisines. On Wednesday night, a Hindu priest arrived at Priyanka’s house, triggering speculations that couple will get engaged according to Hindu rituals.

According to reports, Priyanka will be wearing a gown at the evening party. The duo wants to keep this event private and photos of the ceremony will not be shared with media. The duo will make an official annoucement about their relationship status on August 18.

