Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as per rumours are all set to get engaged. Well, we are sure the event will be a star-studded one as the lady is adored by the entire Bollywood and Hollywood industry. Take a look at the guest list of Bollywood celebs who are expected to join the lovebirds on their special day. Nick Jonas along with his family reached India on Friday, August 17 morning and the party is expected to take place on Saturday, August 18 2018.

As per sources, Priyanka Chopra’s close friends are only invited on her special day.Including Parineeti Chopra, a of course in the list.Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Raveena Tandon and Sophoe Chopra will arrive be attening Jonas and Chopra’s special day. Sources close to the event have suggested that Mukesh Ambani along with his family will also arrive at the party as the Peecee made sure she attended the recent special day of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s grand star-studded wedding. Apart from that, Quantico stars Dil Dhadakne Do, Gundey and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh is also expected at the event. There is no confirmation of Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ramleela actress Deepika Padukone will attend the special day of Peecee, but shutterbugs are ready to click the next star couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to adorn the engagement party together. While, Nick Jonas’s brother are also expected at the event as per rumours to be held on August 18 in Mumbai.

According to reports doing round the corners, Priyanka’s family were keen to host the Jonas family in their country. The Desi girl of B-Town wants everything to be traditional and follow the Indian norms of getting hitched. Priyanka and Nick are excited for everyone to meet and to celebrate. However, there are reports that the two will have a secret engagement party in order to avoid a grand star studded event.

