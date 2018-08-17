Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Engagement Party LIVE updates: Priyanka Chopra's beau Nick Jonas has arrived in India along with his parents for their engagement party. The duo will apparently make an official annoucement about their relationship on August 18.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas likely to make an announcement on August 18.

It’s celebration time for Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas. After Nick’s recent visit to India where he met Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and close friends and family, the American singer is back but this time with his parents to celebrate their day of love. According to the latest buzz, The duo will make an official annoucement about their relationship status on August 18.

Speaking about the same, a source close to the couple revealed to a leading daily that Priyanka has sent out messages to his close friends and family members. Those close to Priyanka believe that the diva might make an official annoucement at the bash. The venue of the engagement bash is not revealed yet.

Check out the LIVE updates of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement party here:

5:00 pm: Nick Jonas and his parents Paul and Denise Jonas arrive in India. They were spotted at Mumbai airport on August 17.

