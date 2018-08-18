Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their relationship to another level on August 18, Saturday. Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, Salman's sister Arpita Khan, VJ Anusha and film producer Anjula Acharia were spotted at the ceremony along with the duo's parents.

After mesmerising the fans with their sizzling chemistry, Bollywood’s desi girl and American singer Nick Jonas took their relationship to another level on August 15 in Mumbai. With an intimate roka ceremony held at Priyanka’s Mumbai residence, the power couple confirmed the wedding rumours that made headlines since quite some time.

Dressed in a bright yellow suit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Priyanka looked dazzling in the photos that surfaced on social media. Along with Priyanka, Nick turned heads as the American singer was spotted in an off-white kurta pyjama.

Along with the duo’s parents, the roka ceremony was also attended by Bollywood actor and Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra, who came back to the city from the shooting of her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Priyanka’s close friends Mushtaq Sheikh, Shristi Behl, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and PeeCee’s manager Anjula Acharia were also spotted at Priyanka’s residence on Saturday morning,

If the latest reports are to be believed, the power couple is likely to make an official annoucement about their relationship after an engagement bash, which will be held tonight. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be apparently tying the knot in the month of October.

