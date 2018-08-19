Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas engagement party: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their relationship on August 18, 2018, after their roka ceremony held in Mumbai. In one of the photos from the engagement party held afterwards, the couple can be seen embracing Nick's parents.

Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally taken their relationship on another level. After dropping major hints about their alleged relationship, the duo on August 19 admitted that they are taken and madly in love with each other. Sharing a sizzling photo on her official Instagram handle, the desi girl noted that she is taken with all her heart and soul while her fiance Nick addressed the diva as ‘Future Mrs Jonas.’

If that isn’t cute already, Nick shared an adorable photo on his Instagram handle where the star couple can be seen loving embracing the singer’s parents Paul Kevin Jonas and Denis Miller Jonas. In the photo, while Nick can seen planting a kiss on her mother’s cheek, PeeCee, on the other hand, can be seen planting a kiss on his Papa Jonas’s cheeks.

Along with this, the singer also shared a photo in which Nick’s dad can be seen striking a pose with Priyanka’s grandfather. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story , Nick wrote Bade Papa and Papa Jonas. With this, it seems like Nick has not only stolen the heart of Priyanka but also her close friends and family.

Sharing the duo’s photo on his Instagram handle, Papa Jonas wrote that he is so happy about the engagement of his son and welcomed Priyanka into their family with love and excitement. With this, he also shared inside photos from the ceremony and wrote that it was an amazing day of celebration at Nick and Priyanka’s engagement and Indian culture.

Celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Dadlani, VJ Anusha Dandekar and The Ambani’s marked their presence at Priyanka and Nick’s engagement bash in Mumbai last night.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More