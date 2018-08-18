Priyanka Chopra is taken! In her official Instagram account post, the Quantico star made her fans go crazy with an adorable photo and wrote, "Taken. With all my heart and soul." Not just that, singer Nick Jonas too took to his official Instagram account and wrote, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

And finally, the Desi girl of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to let her huge fan following know that she is taken. In her post, she wrote, “Taken. With all my heart and soul.” The adorable picture of both looking into each other’s eyes will make you go crazy. Fans were not able to stop gushing about the star couple who not only look cute but sexy together, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas engagement came as a surprise. Wait, did you check? Nick Jonas just called Priyanka Chopra, the future Mrs Jonas. Quantico actor is now the love and heart of Nick Jonas. Take a look at the adorable snaps from Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas’s private engagement that was held today, August 18 in the morning.

While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fans are so happy and excited to see the two get hitched very soon. The huge fan following of both the stars from around the world have started pouring out their wishes and love to the star couple. Take a look at how Instagram users are reacting to Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas’s engagement.

Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Raveena Tandon and Sophie Chopra will arrive be attending Jonas and Chopra’s special day. Mukesh Ambani along with his family is too expected to attend the party. While Bharat star Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Namaste England actor Parineeti Chopra, Shrishti Behl, Anusha Dandekar were snapped by shutterbugs outside Peecee’s house.

