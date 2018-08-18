Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement ceremony: Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement ceremony is underway at Priyanka's residence in Mumbai. Fans and well-wishers on social media are full of praises, excitement and congratulating to the adorable couple. The function is having in the presence of Priyanka-Nick family member. Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister and Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra also attended the function.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement ceremony: As Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and American pop singer Nick Jonas engagement ceremony is underway at Priyanka’s residence in Mumbai, fans and well-wishers are full of praises and excitement on social media sites including Twitter and Facebook. While some are trying to get the glimpse of their favourite star getting engaged, others are sharing their wishes for the couple and glimpse from the venue. As the ceremony takes place in Mumbai, neither Priyanka Chopra nor Nick Jonas have shared any details or confirmed the ceremony. The function is having in the presence of Priyanka-Nick family member. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister and Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra also attended the function. Earlier, it was being speculated that industry superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan will be attending the event, but now, according to reports, they will not be attending the ceremony due to their other commitments. As the roka-engagement ceremony is underway in Mumbai, take a look at how the Twitterati is reacting on Priyanka-Nick engagement.

Fans are also praising, appreciating Nick Jonas and his family for carrying out all the rituals of the engagement ceremony through Indian traditions and customs. According to a Panditji who was carrying out rituals at Priyanka’s place, he did not reveal any details about the engagement and said that he was just carrying out a puja.

Twitterati reaction on Priyanka-Nick engagement-roka ceremony LIVE updates

While other celebs promote wedding in other countries like anushka virat , neha angad and dp ranveer .. priyanka brought her american boyfrnd to india 😁 this shows her true indian heart no matter wtv ppl say she is always gonna be indian at heart #PriyankaNickEngagement — coolzzpcmaniac (@goneguy01) August 18, 2018

That aunty sneakily taking their photo is me #PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/ZMWa0Ll800 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 18, 2018

Mr. @nickjonas! What a stand up guy. A handsome & perfect KING to our the QUEEN @priyankachopra. Such an amazing inspiration to men out there. Engaged with the girl he loved against all odds and did a Indian traditional engagement ceromony for his love 💕#PriyankaNickEngagement pic.twitter.com/9uXxpcuEZs — VISH 💕 Nickyanka (@yasiru_vismini) August 18, 2018

