Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are planning to get married in December at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. Like every couple this couple too has an interesting anecdotes to share about their romantic relationship. From how did they meet to who kissed first, in an interview to a leading daily Priyanka Chopra revealed all the details.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 2 and 3, 2018. The couple has already arrived at the wedding venue and papprazzi are leaving no stone unturned to cover every minute detail about the couple. Like every couple, this romantic couple too has an interesting love story which has made every netizen to go gush over them. Recently in an interview to a Vogue magazine, Priyanka Chopra has revealed all details about how they met, who texted first, the first time they ‘didn’t’ kiss and their plans for their wedding and starting a family together.

In the interview, she revealed that Nick was the first to text much before they met at Met Gala 2017. He sent a direct message on Twitter to Nick. He wrote that they should meet. Priyanka Chopra alarmed him that her team can read those messages and instead, he should contact her on her cellphone.

Revealing about her first date, she said that two then met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party when he got down on one knee in front of a crowd. Later, she said he was real and asked where he had been all her life.

After some time, she invited him to her home to meet her mother. Later, he patted her back before he left but no kiss happened. To which Nick quickly said that since it was their first respectful night with her mother.

On their third date, Nick knew he wanted to marry Priyanka Chopra, so he planned accordingly. Soon-to-be-groom proposed to her in Greece with a Tiffany ring that he had purchased a week ago. Priyanka took about 45 seconds to say ‘yes’. Nick told Priyanka that he was not going to put that ring on her finger unless she had any objections.

The pre-wedding ceremonies kickstarted from November 28. Mehendi, sangeet and haldi will take place at Umaid Bhawan.

