Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: The most celebrated couple in India is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple attended the launch party together and cut the cake. Priyanka Chopra was wearing a rainbow colour dress and Nick Jonas kept it simple with a grey sweater and t-shirt.

The most celebrated couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who got recently engaged in Jodhpur came for a promotional event. Both the stars were looking stunning and inseparable from each other. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were attending the Bumble app launch party, they both were spotted at the dating application promotional launch event. Recently, Priyanka Chopra becomes the first Indian actress to be featured on the Vogue America cover. She will be seen on the 2019 January issue cover. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived together on the event followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

The Quantico star Priyanka Chopra was wearing a shiny rainbow coloured dress which was designed by Elie Saab. She was looking gorgeous and stunning with her mangalsutra and vermillion on her forehead. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were giving couple goals on the event as they both were looking heaven made couple. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, didn’t do much to keep the attention as he kept it simple in a casual grey t-shirt and pants. The couple came on the event to cut the inauguration cake and improve the appeal of the event.

The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. After the wedding, Priyanka Chopra walked the aisle in a very big gown which was made in 1,900 hours. Thanks to Priyanka Copra and Nick Jonas wedding, palaces of Rajasthan and forts are back in the spotlight. The tourism of Rajasthan is rising after the grand and lavish wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More