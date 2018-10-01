After spending a dinner date on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose to spend their Sunday on a football ground socialising with other Bollywood actors. In the various photos surfacing on social media, Priyanka can be seen cheering for her bae Nick. In another photo, Nick can be seen standing alongside several Bollywood actors. This particular photo has gone viral on social media. Priyanka also shared photos from the match on her Instagram profile.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making sure to spend some quality time together. Be it their Mexico holidays or Los Angeles vacay, the duo is painting every town red with their love. Now, the couple decided to take a stop at Mumbai to enjoy their time and socialise with other Bollywood actors during a football match. Several photographs are doing the rounds on social media where Priyanka-Nick can be seen enjoying a football match. Even Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share several photographs. In the caption, she mentioned about an album titled Bae in Bombae. Chopra and Jonas donned their sporty avatar and looked adorable together as they posed for the cameras.

In a group photog of Nick Jonas, he can be seen standing beside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, Dino Morea along with Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. This photo has gone viral on the social media as the photo has received 774,331 likes within no time.

Not just that, there are several more photos from the stadium that are doing the rounds on the social media where Priyanka can be seen cheering for Nick along with fans.

On Saturday night, the couple went on a dinner date and paparazzi clicked them as they stepped out. Various photos are doing the rounds on the social media where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen walking hand-in-hand. The dup looks beautiful together as they pose for the shutterbugs. Priyanka wore an all-black outfit and as usual looks gorgeous as ever while Nick also looks handsome in his blue shirt and black pants.

The couple exchanged their rings in a private ceremony and made their relationship official, recently. Several Bollywood actors attended the couple’s engagement ceremony. Although the couple hasn’t made their wedding date confirmed, as per reports, the couple might take their wedding vows in October in Hawaii.

