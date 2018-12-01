All is set for the much awaited Bollywood-meet-Hollywood wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple will get married today (Saturday) in a Christian ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur before tying the knot in an Indian wedding tomorrow on December 2. Guests have started to pour in.

All is set for the much awaited Bollywood-meet-Hollywood wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple will get married today (Saturday) in a Christian ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur before tying the knot in an Indian wedding tomorrow on December 2. Guests have started to pour in. From the Ambanis to Priyanka’s close friends and family members, everyone is arriving in Jodhpur to mark their presence in the big-fat star-studded wedding. Even many bigwigs from Hollywood are on their way to attend the wedding. The couple has managed to keep most of the things under the wrap but some interesting news has made it to the media.

If reports are to be believed then the couple has issued a strict colour theme if not a dress code for all their wedding fans. As per a report on Bollywood life, all the men have been instructed to wear something with pink and green and the women have been instructed to keep it Peachy.

Till now many guests have made it to Jodhpur, and many are expected to come. Priyanka’s close friend Anusha Dandekar, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita and the Ambanis have been spotted arriving for the wedding. While as per reports, nobody from the Bollywood has been invited for the wedding, many Hollywood stars have been. Among those invited are Dwayne Johnson, Chord Overstreet, Jack McBrayer and Lupita Nyong’o.

As per reports, royal vehicles have been arranged for stars from the airport to the Umaid Bhawan. The venue is lit and now everybody is waiting for the couple to finally be married.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in August and will marry today in a Christian ceremony and on tomorrow as per Hindu rituals. The couple landed in Jodhpur on Thursday with their families and yesterday, designer Sabyasachi was spotted arriving at the venue.

