Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas who have been giving us all some serious relationship goals have come up with something stunning this time. This time, Priyanka Chopra was seen twinning with Nick Jonas in yellow. The photographs are a pleasant sight to watch on the Internet today. The couple recently got engaged in a private ceremony. Their wedding venue and date are yet to be finalised.

Ever Since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially announced their relationship in an engagement ceremony, every single detail about the couple has become a scoop. Even paparazzi are leaving no stone unturned to cover the couple. Recently, the couple went for a date at US Open and the social media was flooded with their striking photographs. Now, the two much-in-love couple were clicked at NYC and their latest photograph is a pleasant sight to watch.

The duo who can’t stop showing love to each other, this time too, has left us to gush over their love. In the photographs, the duo is seen twinning with each other in yellow.

Priyanka’s eclectic fashion sense has hardly failed to score on the fashion board. This time donning a mustard light yellow coloured off-shoulder with a printed pencil skirt she looked absolutely fabulous in the outfit. A black overcoat and yellow-coloured still toes complemented the outfit and short and wavy hairdo rounded her lookout.

Jonas also equally looked dapper as usual. American pop singer Nick twinned with Priyanka in the yellow jacket. He wore a black shirt with brown jeans.

Well, we think the duo might have discussed their outfit before coming out for the day. Well, we can’t take our eyes off this couple.

Recently, Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Olivia Culp opened up about their relationship. On being asked about her ex-boyfriend’s engagement with Priyanka, Baywatch actor Olivia Culp said that she thought that any time anybody could find love, especially in this industry because it’s difficult.

Congratulating on their happiness, Olivia further added that there were a lot of things which didn’t work out. So she was so happy for him. She wished that everybody could find love and happiness. But that didn’t mean that she would not wish that for him.

