Kicking off the weekend on a high note, American singer Nick Jonas has shared a Govinda-inspired meme on his Instagram story. Previously too, Priyanka has shared a mashup of Nick's song Cool and Govinda's song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy on social media.

It seems like Priyanka Chopra’s love for Bollywood has rubbed off on her husband and American singer Nick Jonas. After partying with the whos and who of Bollywood post the duo’s wedding, Nick Jonas is often seen expressing his love for Bollywood songs and celebrities and it is no less than a refreshing change. As his latest music video Only Human continues to make its way on everyone’s playlist, Nick has shared a meme related to his look and it has a Govinda reference.

Ringing in the weekend on a high note, Nick has shared a photo on her official Instagram account’s stories in which he can be seen twinning with Govinda. While Govinda is slaying a red printed jacket with yellow rimmed glasses, Nick looks dapper as ever in a basic red shirt styled with yellow rimmed glasses. While sharing the photo, Nick Jonas called it accurate and added the hashtag only human video.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra has poked fun at Nick Jonas by sharing a mashup of Govinda’s hit 90s song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy and Jonas Brothers’ song Cool. What made the video super fun and hilarious was that while the visuals were of Jonas Brothers’ song Cool, the song playing in the backdrop was Govinda’s song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s PDA has become the talk of the town. Recently, Nick melted hearts as he was seen signaling ‘I Love You’ to Priyanka while performing on stage.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Shonali Bose’s upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actor has also been signed for Netflix film We Can Be Heroes.

