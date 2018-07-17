Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted on a double date with Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner and Nick's brother Joe Jonas. On the exotic dinner date, Priyanka looked stunning in a stylish blue and white dress with a high slit while her boyfriend Nick Jonas looked dapper in a red check shirt. The lovebirds have left for London where they will begin Priyanka's pre-birthday celebrations, according to latest media reports.

The lovebirds have left for London where they will begin Priyanka's pre-birthday celebrations

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who will be next seen in Hollywood film Isn’t Romantic, will soon be celebrating her 36th birthday and this time the actress will be celebrating her birthday with her alleged boyfriend Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra is rumored to be dating American singer Nick Jonas and he also accompanied her on her India visit. What further sparked their relationship rumours was when Priyanka and Nick went out for dinner and lunch dates with Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra while they were in Mumbai.

Speculations of Priyanka dating Nick started doing rounds on social media when pictures of their PDA in New York started surfacing on social media.

The lovebirds have left for London where they will begin Priyanka’s pre-birthday celebrations, according to latest media reports.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in London pic.twitter.com/saysHJRTPq — Priyanka Chopra FC (@PcOurHeartbeat) July 17, 2018

The two were spotted on a double date with Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas. On the exotic dinner date, Priyanka looked stunning in a stylish blue and white dress with a high slit while her boyfriend Nick Jonas looked dapper in a red check shirt.

Priyanka and Nick’s alleged relationship has been grabbing all headlines for a long time now. May it be their dinner dates or their PDA’s at concerts; all these things add more fuel to the fire.

Priyanka Chopra has not only ruled Bollywood but has spread her magic in Hollywood as well by featuring in a number of Hollywood projects like American series Quantico, Isn’t It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake.

She will also be making her comeback in Bollywood after 4 long years with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. The film will go on floor in September this year, according to media reports.

Although they have not accepted their relationship publically, their romantic pictures say it all!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More