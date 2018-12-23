The Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' fans are in for another treat as the couple still seem to be in the party mood. If reports are to be believed then the couple is planning another post-wedding bash and that too out of India, in Los Angeles. Nickyanka tied the knot in Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur earlier this month and the lovebirds are since then celebrating their union.

It’s being reported that after their honeymoon in Switzerland, the 36-year-old Priyanka and 26-year-old Nick will host thier hopefully the last in LA at the end of December. It’s going to be a full-on Hollywood reception with Priyanka’s close friends Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on the guest list.

Nickyanka tied the knot in Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur earlier this month and the lovebirds are since then celebrating their union. First, the couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which her Madhu Chopra threw a party exclusively for their close relatives and friends.

And then came the star-studded Bollywood affair with Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher and other bigwigs marking their presence. The other Bollywood newlywed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also present in the post-wedding bash.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot months after dating. Their regal wedding was an intimate but Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone lavish. Following the different cultures, the couple said ‘I do’ in two ceremonies – a Christian service on Dec 1, followed by a Hindu ritual on Dec 2.

