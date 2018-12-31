Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas honeymoon: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their honeymoon in Switzerland by Skiing together in snow clouded mountains. The newlywed's couple celebrated the post-wedding reception party in London. Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to post the pictures of their holidays after which she will start shooting for her Bollywood film The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her personal life with husband Nick Jonas in the mountains. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marriage were the most talked about event of the year 2018. Now the newlywed’s couple is celebrating their honeymoon time in Switzerland. The Bollywood actor tied the knot with Nick Jonas earlier this month. Priyanka Chopra has posted very cute pictures of herself and Nick in which they are seen surrounded by mountains.

They both are skiing in the mountains with the sunlight embracing their holidays from the back. The 36-year-old Bollywood actress posted two posts about their holidays in Switzerland. Priyanka Chopra celebrated the post-wedding celebrations in London with family members and friends. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently got married on December 1-2, 2018. The wedding festivals were lavish and royal in nature. The wedding took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.

The couple gave three wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai after the wedding. Priyanka Chopra is all set to start shooting for The Sky is Pink with co-actor Farhan Akhtar in Mumbai after her holidays in Switzerland. The Sky is Pink is being directed by Shonali Bose and stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

