The soon-to-be-married couple hosted a dinner bash on November 26, 2018 at Juhu in Mumbai. The paparazzi click the couple endlessly as they are all smiles for the shutterbugs. Various photographs have been shared on social media from the bash. Among many, there is one photograph of the couple where the duo can be seen smiling with their gang. This photograph is simply a sight to behold.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are all smiles with their gang at pre-wedding dinner bash, see photo

The soon-to-be-married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making sure to spend quality time with their friends and family in Mumbai before their wedding day. The couple hosted a pre-wedding dinner party and it was no less than a starry affair. A photograph is surfacing on social media where the couple can be seen posing with their gang at a restaurant at Juhu. This photograph has been shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle in the late hours of Monday, November 26, 2018.

Till now, this photograph has received 11,321 likes on Instagram. In the photograph, Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas are all smiles for the cameras. Soon after this post, the comment section was bombarded with compliments.

This is not the only snap which has been shared on the social media from the dinner bash. Paparazzi also clicked Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra outside the restaurant in Mumbai and various photoagraphs are doing the rounds on the Internet.

The much-in-love couple looks beautiful together as they pose for the shutterbugs. Priyanka Chopra wore a pink sequin dress and looks beautiful in it while Nick Jonas also equally looks dapper in his choice of outfit.

The couple is all set to get married on December 3 at Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur followed by a Christain wedding.

