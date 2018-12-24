The newly-weds who are all set to enjoy their honeymoon in Switzerland took some time out to celebrate pre-christmas bash at a London restaurant. Several photographs are doing the rounds on the Internet where the couple can be seen chatting with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The most-awaited festival of the year, Christmas has arrived. Like every year, Bollywood celebrities have geared up to celebrate it. The newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took out some quality time to spend together at a London restaurant to celebrate pre-christmas party. The paparazzi spotted them along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. In the photographs, Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in every click.

She can be seen in an all-white outfit and kept her appearance simple and elegant. With dewy make-up and straight hair, she looks beautiful. Nick Jonas also looks handsome in pant-suit. Undoubtedly, Priyanka Chopra’s outfit is perfect for a winter outing and has rocked the outfit.

The newly-weds got hitched at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2 according to Hindu and Christain ceremonies. The couple also hosted three receptions. The first reception was organised in Delhi to invite all the popular names from the political fraternity. While the second and third reception was held to invite his close friends, relatives and Bollywood celebrities respectively.

According to reports, the newly-weds are planning to enjoy their honeymoon in Switzerland. While the wedding celebrations are in full swing for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in early 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More