Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to get hitched in Jodhpur and the couple is making sure to enjoy the pre-wedding fun with friends and family members. On November 26, 2018 the couple hosted a dinner bash for their star friends. The couple were snapped along with Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner. various photographs are doing the rounds on social media.

Priyanka Chopra's pink sequin dress is perfect for disco bash, see photos

Priyanka Chopra’s fashionable attires have never failed to impress the fashion police. Be it airports or award nights, Piggy Chops have always left her fans impressed with her sartorial wardrobe choices. This time too, at the dinner bash on November 26, 2018, she looks absolutely a captivating beauty. She wore a pink sequin dress and carried her outfit with grace. With minimum accessories, dewy makeup and sleek straight hair, she walks in utmost style with her fiance. She rounded off her look out with beige stilettoes.

In the photographs, the much-in-love couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand together. Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful in her pink sequin dress. Nick Jonas also looks handsome in his white and creame pants. Alia Bhatt, Game of Thrones actor and Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner were spotted outside the restaurant at Juhu in Mumbai along with the soon-to-be-married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The couple’s photographs are simply a sight for sore eyes. Along with them, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were also snapped outside the restaurant.

Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in her blue dress while Parineeti Chopra also looks pretty in her white dress.

The couple is all set to get married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2. The wedding will be followed by a Christian wedding. The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart from November 29.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be returning to India in Sky is Pink. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the movie will also feature Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More