Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making sure that they spend a lot of good quality time together. Be it Mexico, Los Angeles or Mumbai, the paparazzi snapped the couple during their vacation. Now, the couple was snapped in Jodhpur and several photographs are doing the rounds on the Internet.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates birthday of her friend in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their holiday. From Mexico, Los Angeles and Italy, the couple is painting every town red. Recently, the couple headed to Jodhpur to spend some time with their group of friends. Soon after returning from Jodhpur, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the photographs on her Instagram account. In the photos, the duo can be seen celebrating the birthday of her bff Tamanna Dutt’s husband Sudeep Dutt. The group of friends got together for lunch and we are sure they had a great time together too.

Soon after returning to Mumbai, Priyanka made sure that she updates her fans with her photos from her vacay with Nick. Her brother Siddharth Chopra, who was not in Jodhpur. An elated Priyanka Chopra wished her friend Sudeep Dutta and wrote that she was glad to spend time together.

Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful as ever in her outfit. She wore a white top and blue striped plazzos.

Recently, the couple was snapped in Mumbai during a football match with several celebrities such as Ishaan Khatter, cricketer MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others. Various other photographs are surfacing on the Internet. Check out all the photos.

Not just that, the duo was also clicked in Los Angeles. Check out her photos.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is shooting in India for her film The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Nick Jonas.

