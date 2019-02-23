Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas kissing photo goes viral: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended Joe Jonas's fiance and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner's birthday in LA. A series of photos have gone viral on social media in which Priyanka and Nick can be seen kissing in the parking lot. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas kissing photo goes viral: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss an opportunity to melt hearts with their adorable chemistry. After tying the knot in December last year at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, the duo has been spending quality time with each other and treating their fans with their heart-melting couple photos. As the duo celebrated Joe Jonas’ fiance Sophie Turner’s birthday as LA, new photos have surfaced online in which the couple can be seen kissing each other in a parking lot.

Clicked by the paparazzi’s camera, the photos are breaking the Internet and going viral on social media. In the photos, Priyanka can be seen dressed in a black turtle neck top and black denim with frayed hemline. The fashionista is pulling off the look effortlessly with snake-print boots, a designer bag and no makeup look. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is looking dapper in a black jacket, blue denim and a cap. Needless to say, they look picture perfect together.

To extend her birthday wishes to Sophie Turner, Priyanka took to her official Instagram account to share one of her adorable photos with Joe and wrote a heartfelt caption. Calling them J Sisters, Priyanka wrote that she cannot wait to see her as a bride as she will be stunning.

On the work front, Priyanka has just wrapped up the promotions of her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic. Post this, the actor will start shooting for the remaining schedule of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

