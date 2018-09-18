Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making headlines for all the right reasons. As the duo gear up tie the knot by end of this year, the couple is sharing their latest photos that are taking the internet by storm. On September 17, Priyanka shared a photo of the duo with Joe Jonas in which their swag is undeniable.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are setting major fashion goals as they ring in the latter’s birthday in Texas this week. On September 17th, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share the duo’s latest photo in which their swag is undeniable.

Dressed in a white top, ripped blue jeans and brown boots, Priyanka topped off her look with white cat eye sunglasses and a green hat. Complementing his lady love perfectly, Nick looked dapper in a white t-shirt and ripped denim styled with sunglasses and a cap. In the photo, Nick can be seen sporting his moustache look with absolute ease and style. Along with the duo, singer and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas can be seen adding the element of coolness with his impeccable style.

In a photo shared right after it, the celebrity couple was seen out in the wild with a group of people. In the photo, Priyanka and Nick can be seen twinning in an army print outfit. Looking at the photo, fans can’t stop adoring the couple as Priyanka cutely sits on Nick’s lap in the photo.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in her upcoming Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic and Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. With this, she has been roped in for the film Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt. With this, Nick Jonas is currently busy promoting his recent album Right Now.

Check out other photos of the adorable couple:

