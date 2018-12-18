With their fairytale wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas undoubtedly set some major nuptial goals. The couple tied the knot at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged vows as per both Hindu and Christian rituals. For several days, the photos and video of their wedding festivities kept doing the rounds on different social media platforms.

With their fairytale wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas undoubtedly set some major nuptial goals. The couple tied the knot at Jodhpur’s royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged vows as per both Hindu and Christian rituals. For several days, the photos and video of their wedding festivities kept doing the rounds on different social media platforms. Now, the unconventional Jodi is once again making headlines with this new photo that Priyanka has posted just a few hours ago.

In the picture, Nick is carrying Priyanka’s in his arms and the Quantico star just can’t stop beaming with joy. The still is definitely from the Jodhpur palace where the couple tied the knots. Priyanka is looking gorgeous in a shimmery pink gown while Nick is looking dapper in a classy suit. The picture has garnered over 2,128,436 likes and the comment section is flooded up with compliments for the couple. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Ain’t they looking just perfect together? Meanwhile, the couple recently hosted a grand reception in Delhi where PM Narendra Modi was invited and he came too. The couple is also planning to host another wedding reception on December 20, where all the big names of the B-town are expected to be registered. The reception will take place on December 20, 2018, at the ballroom, The Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Till then, here is an assortment of photos and videos from Nick and Priyanka’s extravaganza wedding. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More