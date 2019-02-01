Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the couple who tied the knot a few months back in an Indian and Christian wedding were clicked by the paparazzi at the Winter Gala in Beverley Hills enjoying each other's company to the fullest.

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas were having a wonderful time at the winter gala in Beverley. The couple who is crazy in love with each other couldn’t seem to be able to take their eyes off each other. While Nick was perfectly suited up in a tuxedo with a crisp white shirt, his lady love grabbed eyeballs in a long designer mesh dress. Her tresses let loose personified her attire making her stand out in the crowd.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated actresses from Bollywood to Hollywood. The former Miss World 2000 is a recipient of innumerable accolades including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the actress was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, and Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Furthermore, in 2017 and 2018, Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Although Chopra initially aspired to study aeronautical engineering, she accepted offers to join the Indian film industry, which came as a result of her pageant wins. The actress made her Bollywood debut with- The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). While Nick Jonas is an American singer, actor, and songwriter. He formed a band with his elder brothers, Joe, and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. The former proposed to Priyanka in London on her birthday on July 18, 2018, followed by their engagement on August 18 and marriage on December 1 and 2.

