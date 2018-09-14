Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' post engagement outings are a hot scoop of the tinsel town. After Mexico, the couple headed to Los Angeles where the duo can be seen spending quality time together. The couple was accompanied by their close friends including Hollywood producer Brian Grazer. Several photographs are surfacing on the Internet of the same. These photos will sure make every Pri-Nick fans' day. Check out the photos.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never shy away from expressing their love in public. Be it on social media or at an outing, the couple is often seen indulging in PDAs. Now, the newly engaged duo is enjoying some quality time in Los Angeles together and painting the town red. Both, Priyanka and Nick were spotted on Wednesday with their close buddies including Hollywood producer Brian Grazer. Paparazzi caught their glimpse and several photographs are doing the rounds on social media.

In the photos, the most happening couple of the tinsel town can’t stop smiling and laughing with each other. Not just it, they can be seen holding their hands. Talking about their outfit, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra wore a hot pink outfit and rocked the day. She kept hair tied in a ponytail and make up minimal. While Nick, as usual, looks dapper in white shirt and brown coloured pants. A denim jacket complemented his overall look.

Also Read: Love Sonia movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE Updates: Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha-starrer receives mixed reaction

Take a look at some of the pictures of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra:

These photos are simply a pleasant sight for all their fans. Recently, the couple was spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and various photos went viral. One of the much-loved photos was Nick sitting in California’s Mammoth Mountains.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to marry in Hawaii?

Similarly, there are several photographs of the duo that you simply can’t miss. Take a look.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink along with Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. According to the latest buzz, on the professional front too, Priyanka and Nick are all set to collaborate for Jonas’s upcoming single video where she would not only feature in the video but also lend her voice.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s beau Nick Jonas gets candid, reveals their celebrity nickname and much more

While everyone is awaiting the update on their wedding, the couple hasn’t confirmed yet anything on same. Even Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra in an interview to a leading daily said that the duo has their professional commitments that they need to finish.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More