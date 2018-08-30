As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend quality time with Malibu, the actor shared an adorable photo of her beau on her Instagram account. In the photo, Nick can be seen letting out his desi side as he flaunts a white t-shirt that reads Namaste. Sharing the photo with her followers, Priyanka added a kiss emoji in the photo.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are giving new relationship goals every passing day. After a star-studded engagement and roka ceremony, the couple is currently spending quality time with each other in Malibu. Giving their fans and followers a sweet surprise, Priyanka shared a new photo of her beau on her Instagram story and we are glad she did. In what looks like a candid click, Nick looked breathtaking in a white t-shirt that reads ‘Namaste’. While sharing the photo, Priyanka attached a kiss emoji in the photo.

Earlier this month, the couple made their relationship official after a roka and engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bharadwaj were amongst the ones who marked their presence at the event. Announcing the same on her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote that she is taken with all her heart and soul.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and Hollywood project Cowboy Ninja Viking. Before this, Priyanka made headlines as she walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat without any prior notice. After Priyanka, Katrina Kaif has been roped in for the film.

