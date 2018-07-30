Global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are madly in love and the two got engaged in merely two months of dating. According to media reports, Priyanka and Nick recently exchanged rings and the news of their engagement has spread like a wildfire on the Internet. Soon after the news of Priyanka getting engaged to Nick surfaced on social media, Twitter was flooded with mixed reactions for the couple. While some were heartbroken, some wished the couple a happy life ahead.

Both Nick and Priyanka have been grabbing all eyeballs ever since the news of their relationship started doing rounds

Global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are madly in love and the two got engaged in merely two months of dating. According to media reports, Priyanka and Nick recently exchanged rings and the news of their engagement has spread like a wildfire on the Internet. Soon after the news of Priyanka getting engaged to Nick surfaced on social media, Twitter was flooded with mixed reactions for the couple. While some were heartbroken, some wished the couple a happy life ahead.

This good news however irked a controversy as Priyanka Chopra, who was roped in to play the lead opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film Bharat, has dropped the project because of her marriage and apparently the makers of the film and even Salman Khan are upset with Priyanka’s decision of quitting the film last minute.

However, the good news is that the marriage date of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is out! Yes, you read that right! The lovebirds will be exchanging the vows on Nick Jonas’s birthday—September 16 2018, according to latest media speculations.

The reports further suggested that everything happened suddenly and therefore Priyanka had to drop her immediate projects as she will get hitched to Nick on his birthday. If the reports are true, then it is surely going to be a very special day for them and a memorable birthday for Nick Jonas.

Both Nick and Priyanka have been grabbing all eyeballs ever since the news of their relationship started doing rounds on social media. Their pictures and videos from their dates take social media by storm. Although Priyanka has opted out of Bharat, she will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More