Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas mehendi ceremonies photographs are doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla 's creation. Priyanka Chopra looks extremely beautiful in multicoloured-hued lehenga while Nick Jonas looks handsome in a aqua bakhiya kurta

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding is the latest hot scoop of the tinsel town. Like, every other detail, the couple’s pre-wedding ceremonies too is a talk of the town. The vibrant photos and colourful photographs are doing the rounds on the Internet from the mehendi ceremony. The duo has shared the photographs on their Instagram. In the photographs, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a multi-coloured ensemble from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. In a folksy, multi-hued organdy ensemble, Priyanka Cora looks gorgeous as ever.

Teamed up with heavy gold jewellery and a mang tikka, from the same designers, her accessories perfectly complemented her outfit. A neutral palette makeup and a hair tied in a messy bun with a lovely gajra, Bollywood Desi girl looked pretty from every inch. While Nick Jonas looks handsome in the same designer’s traditional creation. He wore an ‘aqua bakhiya kurta’ with white pyjama and gold mojaris. The American singer added charm perfectly in his desi look.

The duo looks extremely beautiful and their photographs is a pleasant sight to behold. All the happy and elated faces in one click has made all the photographs even more eye-catching.

Other than them, the Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner’s photograph is a sight to the sore years in her mehendi coloured outfit. The actor looks beautiful in a deep green, Anita Dongre’s embellished lehenga. She teamed up with golden jhumkas and minimal make-up.

Parineeti Chopra opted for a yellow ensemble that was paired with an embellished jacket. Her golden jhumkas and dewy makeup rounded her lookout.

We simply can’t take our eyes off from these photographs, and can’t contain our excitement to see more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More