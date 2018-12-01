Waiting for a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding ceremonies, well, you just don't have to wait anumore! The photos are finally out and as expected they are phenomenal. A few minutes ago, Piggy Chops and Nick took to their Instgaram handle to share these astonishing pictures from their Mehendi ceremony.

Waiting for a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding ceremonies, well, you just don’t have to wait anumore! The photos are finally out and as expected they are phenomenal. A few minutes ago, Piggy Chops and Nick took to their Instgaram handle to share these astonishing pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. And we have to say that the happiness on Priyanka and Nick’s faces can be felt outisde of the picture too. A couple of hours ago, the couple exchanged vows as per the Christian rituals at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Now, the pictures of their Mehendi function have made their way to several social media platforms. Dressed in all desi, Nick is looking dapper in the series of pictures shared while Priyanka, who is waering this vibrant ghagra-chauli is looking just gorgeous. Before we say much, take a look at the pictures shared by the couple:

Well, we must have to admit that the duo has given a perfect caption to the post that highlights the best part about their relationship. Earlier there were reports that Priyanka and Nick get to know each other during the Met Gala, however, the actor later confirmed that she knew Nick before Met Gala.

The couple recently got enagaged after Nick visited India to meet Priyanka’s family. As the Christian wedding is being done, the couple will now tie the knot in an Hindu styled wedding. The wedding ceremonies have started from Novemeber 29, and from then only several pictures from the location are making their way to the social media. Here we have compiled some of them:

