Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has penned an emotional post for Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas on the photo-sharing site Instagram. In her post, Parineeti Chopra called Nick as jiju (brother-in-law) and welcomed nick to the family.

Bollywood diva and Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra has welcomed Nick Jonas to the family with an emotional post on the photo-sharing site Instagram. In her post, Parineeti said that she is happy about how two families with different cultures have united. Sharing a photo from Priyanka’s Mehendi ceremony on Instagram, Parineeti called Nick as jiju (brother-in-law) and gave him a warm welcome.

Parineeti captioned her post, “THE MEHNDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn’t have to worry about it – coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju!! I am so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family is now united!!!”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will exchange their wedding vows in Christian rituals and Hindu traditions on December 3 and 4 at the Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

