After Priyanka Chopra’s leisurely smoke, Nick Jonas’ love handles attract social media lens: If you are still trying to get over Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday bash in Miami then this will definitely diverge your attention from Piggy Chopps to hubby Nick Jonas. The social media, mainly Nick’s fans, is currently obsessing over his new pictures in which he was seen taking a shower on a yacht. Ever since the pictures of Nick’s shower time has gone viral on social media, his love handles have become the talk of the town lately. In the pictures, it is evident that the Sucker singer has gained some weight and his fans just could not get over his dad bod.

Wearing only white shorts, Nick was seen basking in the sun on a yacht. Holding a hand shower, Nick just soared the temperatures on the Internet as he opted to take a shower in open. While Nick showered in the hot sun, Twitter showered with the compliments for Nick all the way from his fans. The entire social media was seen gushing praises over his love handles. Here’s watch a short trailer of the madness going over Nick Jonas’ dad bod.

I just want to play with his love handles. Omg. #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/54vRl65fRL — Peachy Hot Girl Summer (@aquariuskills) July 21, 2019

nick jonas said HOT GIRL SUMMER ??? pic.twitter.com/1Gx76YqIt4 — ᴍɪᴋɪ ˘͈ᵕ˘͈ (@oceansjonas) July 21, 2019

nick jonas is halfway to dad bod and I’ve never been more attracted to him pic.twitter.com/eB9qPLAxZD — james lohan dern (@james_lohan) July 21, 2019

Nick Jonas is now so thick ?… I'm here for it pic.twitter.com/m4i8l3Lk9s — Celebrity Nudes 2019 (@BigJerryBieber2) July 20, 2019

I wanna chew on Nick Jonas’ new love handles while I fall asleep at night ?? pic.twitter.com/xWVA4i1CMo — Micah ™️ (@micahfunny) July 20, 2019

Nick Jonas got married and is now officially a daddy! He got that dad bod pic.twitter.com/7qgPZNJ6ZO — King Pablo (@kingmildrew) July 21, 2019

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was slammed on social media after she was seen smoking cigarettes with hubby Nick and mother Madhu Chopra. She was criticised as she had once endorsed for people suffering from Asthma. In a video to raise awareness regarding the cause, she had said that people should not use crackers as the smoke causes problems for asthmatic people during festivals.

