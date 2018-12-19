Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Juhu wedding reception: The first photo from the Mumbai reception of newly married Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas which is taking place at JW Marriot at Juhu beach in Mumbai, is finally out. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married earlier in December in two different styles — Christian and Hindu — in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Juhu wedding reception: Newly married Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas on Wednesday hosted a reception for close friends and family members at JW Marriot at Juhu beach in Mumbai. The first photo from their wedding reception is out and the couple is looking just adorable. Priyanka Chopra is wearing a blue lehenga while Nick Jonas is sporting a grey coloured suite. The couple got married in two different styles — Christian on December 2 and in Hindu style on December 3. The marriage took place in Rajasthan’s ethnic city Jodhpur. Many renowned filmmakers, celebrities, people from the business fraternity including Ambani’s and other dignitaries attended the wedding.

The couple had previously hosted a grand reception in New Delhi at Taj Palace where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, family members of both the families and other renowned people attended the function. It is reported that the newly married Nickyanka will fly to Switzerland for their honeymoon.

Following their today’s reception, the star couple will be hosting another grand function on December 20 (Thursday) for industry friends where who’s who of the Bollywood will grace the occasion to add lime-light to the wedding reception of the celebrity couple. Take a look at the invitation card mentioned below. After hosting the two receptions, Priyanka and Nick Jonas are expected to fly for the honeymoon to Switzerland on December 28.

