Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner’s birthday party was nothing short of a star-studded affair! Though Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jona’s fairytale wedding might be over but the duo always remains in the limelight. Recently the duo was spotted partying at Joe Jonas’ girlfriend- Sophie Turner’s birthday party and the pictures have taken over the internet!
Taking to her official Instagram handle Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, where she wishing her happy birthday in the most cutest way! Following wife, hubby Nick Jonas also shared pictures from Sophie Turner’s birthday party on his official Instagram handle and we can’t stop gushing over it! See the posts for yourself if you don’t believe us!
In some of the other videos which went viral, there was one where Priyanka Chopra is standing next to socialite Paris Hilton and have a nice bonding session. Take a look at the video here:
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen making her entry back into the Bollywood industry with Sky Is Pink very soon! Take a look at some of the viral photos and videos from Sophie Turner’s 23rd birthday here:
Leave a Reply