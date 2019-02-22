The mushy pictures of Priyanka Chopra wishing her lady love Sophie Turner on her birthday are too cute to be missed! As Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner turned 23 today Joe Jonas held a surprise party for bae which was nothing short of a star-studded affair, from Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to Socialite Paris Hilton it was one awesome birthday bash. Check photos inside.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner’s birthday party was nothing short of a star-studded affair! Though Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jona’s fairytale wedding might be over but the duo always remains in the limelight. Recently the duo was spotted partying at Joe Jonas’ girlfriend- Sophie Turner’s birthday party and the pictures have taken over the internet!

Taking to her official Instagram handle Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, where she wishing her happy birthday in the most cutest way! Following wife, hubby Nick Jonas also shared pictures from Sophie Turner’s birthday party on his official Instagram handle and we can’t stop gushing over it! See the posts for yourself if you don’t believe us!

In some of the other videos which went viral, there was one where Priyanka Chopra is standing next to socialite Paris Hilton and have a nice bonding session. Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen making her entry back into the Bollywood industry with Sky Is Pink very soon! Take a look at some of the viral photos and videos from Sophie Turner’s 23rd birthday here:

