Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to give relationship goals. This time a video is surfacing on the internet from Nick's birthday celebration where the duo can be seen indulging in PDA. In another photograph shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram, she can be seen giving a peck on Nick's cheeks. There are several other photographs which are surfacing on the Internet from Nick's birthday celebration.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ never shy away in showering love on each other. Be it on social media or on dinner dates, the couple never fails to give us public display of affection goals. This time too, it is no different. On sunday, the Right Now singer Nick Jonas ringed in his 26th birthday with his brother Joe Jonas and fiance Priyanka Chopra and the photos have taken over the Internet. A day before, he hosted a musical concert at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Post his musical concert, the duo can be seen kissing each other for the first time in public. Several videos are doing the rounds on the internet from the same.

In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen blushing as Nick gave a peck on the lips. Talking about their outfit, Priyanka wore an off-shoulder red outfit, while Nick as usual looks dapper in his navy blue shirts with denims.

Not only Nick, but Priyanka also has a way of expressing her affection for him. To make his birthday even more special, Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph where desi girl can be seen giving a peck of a kiss on Nick’s cheeks.

This is not the first time that Priyanka and Nick Jonas have turned our heads for their PDAs. Take a look at some of the photos and videos where they can’t get their eyes off.

Take a look at some of the Nick and Priyanka’s photographs from the former’s birthday celebration.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick are spending some quality time together in Los Angeles and various photographs were surfacing on the Internet and netizens couldn’t get enough of their lovely photographs. Earlier to this, the couple can be seen holidaying in Mexico. Take a look at some of the photos.

The couple recently made their relationship official after exchanging their rings in an engagement ceremony. Post ceremony, the couple hosted a bash for their closed and near ones. The duo looked extremely happy with each other.

