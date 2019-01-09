After Switzerland, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed to Carribean. Various photographs are surfacing on the social media where the couple can be seen arriving at the airport. The couple looks beautiful together as the paparazzi clicked them at the airport.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas photos: Ever since the couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have exchanged their wedding vows at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, the couple is making sure to not to return to their workplace, any sooner. After a brief family vacation in Switzerland, the couple headed to the Caribbean to enjoy the beaches of the beautiful place. In the various photographs surfacing on the social media, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen arriving at the place.

Dressed in a sky blue coloured outfit, Piggy Chops looks gorgeous. The ruffled long sleeves added glam in the appearance. She kept her look simple, comfortable yet stylish. While Nick Jonas wore a gray coloured shirt with denim.

There is also one more video, where the actor can be seen chilling out on the beach.

The couple’s Swiss vacation was also no less than an enjoyable one. From skiing to disco nights, the family of the newlyweds left no stone unturned to take the joy in living the place.

Check out the beautiful glimpses from Switzerland.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married recently according to Hindu and Christain traditions. The couple first met at Met Gala 2017. Since then their frequent outings made headlines and became the favourite celebrities of the paparazzi.

