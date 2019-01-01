Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas make for one of the cutest celebrity couples all over the world. After a grand yet intimate wedding in Jodhpur, the duo is ringing in the New Year 2019 with their close family in Switzerland. On New Year's eve, Priyanka took to her official Instagram account to share their latest photo and reveal Nick Jonas's true love.

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot last month in Jodhpur, never miss a chance in swaying their fans with their cute little acts of PDA and adorable photos. As the duo ring in the new year in Swiss Alps with their fam jam, our desi girl have revealed Nick’s true love and it will leave you surprised. Unlike many would have thought, the American singer’s true love is a roulette set.

On New Year’s Eve, Priyanka took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share the duo’s latest photo. Standing the backdrop of Swiss Alps, Priyanka has her arm around Nick’s neck while Nick is posing with her roulette set. Being the style couple that they are, PeeCee and Nick are looking adorable in their casual avatar.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s latest photo here-

Post their intimate yet grand wedding in Jodhpur, Priyanka and Nick have been spending a lot of quality time with their family and treating all their oh-so-lovable photos to cherish. No wonder, the duo is one of the most cutest and loved couples not just in Bollywood but worldwide.

