Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to give major relationship goals with their sizzling chemistry. Recently, the duo made a stylish appearance at New York Fashion Week and the photos from the event are beyond adorable. In the photos, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making a fashion statement in Ralph Lauren ensemble and look like a power couple.

When it comes to making heads turn with their sizzling chemistry, who can do it better than power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. After giving major relationship goals at the US Open earlier this week, the power couple made a style statement at New York Fashion Week as they graced the red carpet in their signature Ralph Lauren ensemble. Enveloped in each other’s arms, Priyanka can be seen stealing hearts in a crystal embellished black gown, Nick is complementing his ladylove perfectly in a white suit.

Just after the photos from the event were out, the duo’s fans could not stop gushing over their adorable chemistry and stellar persona.

Check out the photos from the event here:

However, this is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a style statement as the duo was recently spotted impressing everyone with their striking fashion sense in NYC in their matching yellow and black outfits. In the photo, Priyanka looked stunning in a yellow shirt paired with a multi-coloured floral skirt styled with a black blazer, handbag and yellow sandals, Nick looked dapper as he sported a bright yellow jacket.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the duo will be tying the knot in Hawaii in the month of October. Speaking about the same, a source close to a leading daily revealed that Priyanka and Nick wanted an intimate affair away from paparazzi and Hawaii seems like the perfect destination. The star couple made their relationship official last month after an intimate roka and engagement ceremony held at Priyanka’s residence in Mumbai.

