Bollywood duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently ruling over the Internet with their adorable pictures. The power couple never fails away in giving major couple goals to their fans and always support each other in every thick and thin. It seems that the duo has well spent the last weekend and both of them have conquered the heart of their fans by recreating the Romeo Juliet moment.

In the latest pictures, Nick Jonas is dramatically posing on the stairs in a black and white suit, meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was seen standing below calling Nick with an ear to ear smile. Dressed in a yellow attire with a small stylish handbag, the couple is looking adorable. Moreover, their chemistry in the picture is making it even more lovely.

It is not the first time when the duo is making their fans go weak in the knees with their lovely pictures. Both of them also garnered attention when they walked the red carpet on Met Gala 2019. With stylish attires and on point makeup, both of them created a buzz on social media with their pictures.

It is not only personally, but Priyanka Chopra also appeared in a video song of Nick Jonas titled Sucker with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied knots in December last year. The duo got married to each other in two traditions–Hindu and Christian at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink which is directed by Shonali Bose and is co-produced by Rommie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of Purple Pebble, RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films. In the film, Priyanka Chopra will feature opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. The film is based on the life of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.

