Priyanka Chopra is painting the town red as grooves on the song red dress. Nick Jonas has shared a video of Priyanka on his Instagram account in which she can be flaunting her dance moves in a dress that is also red. Priyanka Chopra ringed in her birthday on July 18, 2019.

Bollywood turned global star Priyanka Chopra is living her best life, both professionally and personally. As the actor continues her mission to win hearts world over, she is enjoying marital bliss with American singer Nick Jonas. On July 18, the actor turned a year older and Bollywood left no stone unturned to extend their wishes. Celebrating the day with her close friends and family, it is now party time for the desi girl.

In a video shared by Nick Jonas on his official Instagram story, Priyanka can be seen grooving on his song Red Dress. Wearing a shimmery red mini dress with a plunging neckline, golden heels, a tiara and a lipstick shaped sling bag, Priyanka looks absolutely stunning. Flaunting her sexy dance moves, the diva is a sight to behold in the video.

Nick Jonas had earlier shared an adorable photo of Priyanka Chopra on his profile to wish his lady love a very happy birthday. Sharing a couple of photos from Joe Jonas’s wedding, Nick called PeeCee the light of his world and his whole heart. The couple was earlier this month vacationing in Tuscany and shared a couple of photos on social media. Along with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Madhu Chopra among others also wished the diva on her birthday.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, recently joined hands with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas to revive The Jonas Brothers. Their song Sucker also featured their respective partners.

