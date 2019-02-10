Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have kickstarted the Grammy 2019 weekend on a high note. The desi girl has taken to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which the duo can be seen posing for the camera with Candian singer Shawn Mendes. In another photo, PeeCee and Nick can be seen posing with Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainage.

Along with that, the actor has also shared a photo with Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainage. Slated to stream on Monday morning at 6:30 am IST, Shawn Mendes is among the nominees in Best Pop Vocal Category and Song of the year. The award ceremony will be held at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. The duo have been spending quality time with each other and their families post that. Touted as one of the most adored couples, Priyanka and Nick never leave an opportunity to make the fans go awwww! with their mushy romance and adorable photos.

Professionally, Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic. Post that, the actor will return to India to shoot her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

