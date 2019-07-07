As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas explore Tuscany, the latter has shared a romantic dance video on his official Instagram account. Nick Jonas has earlier shared videos from their date night where they were seen cooking Italian food. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are madly in love and they leave no stone unturned to give their fans a mushy moment to aww over. From cooking together to exploring new places, they are the ‘it’ couple that bring Bollywood and Hollywood together. After attending Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s dreamy wedding in Paris, Priyanka and Nick has sneaked in some quality some for themselves and are creating new memories in Tuscany.

Proving that he is the most adorable husband ever, Nick shared a romantic video on his official Instagram account. In the video, Priyanka and Nick can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Tuscany and soon start dancing to their own beats. While Priyanka looks stunning in a black dress, Nick looks dapper in a yellow shirt paired with light blue denim and white sneakers.

Prior to this, Nick had shared a couple of videos from their date night in which the duo was seen preparing Italian food while sipping on some red wine. As they pose for the camera donning their aprons, they look super cute.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Italian escapade:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Films, The Sky Is Pink is slated for a theatrical release on October 19, 2019. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, recently reunited with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas to revive the Jonas brothers and released hit songs like Sucker.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App