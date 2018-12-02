Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas mesmerised fans with their vibrant Mehandi pictures and as the fans were waiting for more, the newly-wed dropped another visual treat for fans via the Instagram account. A couple of hours ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos and video from her grand Sangeet ceremony.

Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas mesmerised fans with their vibrant Mehandi pictures and as the fans were waiting for more, the newly-wed dropped another visual treat for fans via the Instagram account. A couple of hours ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos and video from her grand Sangeet ceremony. Like last night, the photos are full of colours and high on the Indian style Sangeet vibes. The posts have alredy started doing the rounds on several social media platforms and fans just can’t stop watching them again and again.

The photos show both the families celebrating the Sangeet ceremony in full-on desi style. Priyanka’s caption describes that how amazing was the entire event. The highlight of the pictures is undoubtedly Nick’s family who can be seen enthusiastically being a part of every ritual. Priyanka has also shared a video on her Instagram handle, and the video is leaving fans with some major Sangeet ceremony goals. Here’s take a look at them:

Wasn’t that just amazing? The post has garnered over 1,917,905 likes on Instagram and the fans are pouring in the comment section with compliemnts and best wishes for the couple. Here we have compiled some of the photos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding that have become the talk of the town lately. Take a look:

