Wedding season is on and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas is among one celebrity couples whose marriage has become a hot topic of the tinsel town. Every single detail is grabbing the attention of the netizens. From desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower to her bachelorette party, she is in headlines for every single detail. The latest one is that the duo has sealed a deal for their wedding photos at a huge amount.

As per reports, a magazine will pay a whopping amount of 2.5 million dollars for shooting their wedding photos. No confirmation has been made on which magazine has closed the deal but it’s sure that the bid has been made. The report further stated that the inside photos from Priyanka and Nick’s royal wedding will be also featured in a magazine.

Recently, the engaged couple obtained their US marriage license and as per reports, the couple is planning to bring the same to India.

Priyanka Chopra’s bachelorette party’s photos took the social media by storm. From her feathery dress to the slumber party, her fun-filled photographs caught netizens’ a lot of attention. Check out her photographs.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will exchange their wedding vows in December at Umaid Palace Bhawan, Jodhpur. The duo officially got engaged in August in a private ceremony.

Speaking about her fiancee Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas said that the only thing which is connecting about him and her is the connection of love for family and faith.

Jonas and Chopra’s love story started when the duo met at 2017 Met Gala and later they started dating from May 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She has also bagged serval Hollywood projects lined up. While American singer Nick Jonas is busy in promoting Right Now with Ralph Schulz.

