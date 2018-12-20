Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas second Mumbai reception: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to throw a wedding reception bash tonight i.e December 20. The wedding reception will be a star-studded affair and is expected to witness the presence of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anusha Dandekar and many more. To be held at Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai, the bash is likely to begin at 9 pm.

Just as you think that the wedding season is over, hold that thought for a little longer. After a grand and yet private wedding in Jodhpur followed by two wedding receptions in Mumbai and New Delhi for their close friends and family, Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to throw a bash for the industry insiders and Bollywood biggies tonight, i.e December 20 in Mumbai.

Before the star-studded bash begins, here are all the things you need to know about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s second Mumbai wedding reception.

1. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was among the first celebrities to receive an invitation. Confirming her presence at the bash, her manager has been quoted by an entertainment portal as saying that Deepika will be attending the reception and she was one of the first ones to receive an invitation. Along with Deepika Padukone, actors like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt are expected to attend the event.

2. The wedding reception will be held at Taj Lands End hotel that is located at Bandra in Mumbai. The bash is expected to begin at 9 pm. Just like their earlier receptions, the couple is likely to pose for the paparazzi and give us some adorable photos to swoon over. Have a look at the photos from last night’s wedding reception held in Mumbai for their close friends and family.

3. Earlier, the e-invite of Priyanka and Nick’s wedding reception had gone viral on social media. With a traditional feel and statement gold colour, the e-invite was in tandem with the duo’s colour coordinated wedding card and goodies.

We cannot wait for all the pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding reception.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More